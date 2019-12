Justin Bieber announces new tour coming to Enterprise Center in July

Merry Christmas from Justin Bieber to his fans, as he announces new music and a tour, with a show on July 13 at Enterprise Center.

Stay tuned for more information on the show including ticket prices and ticket on-sale dates. The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.

Bieber also has a new single coming Jan. 3 called "Yummy" from his upcoming album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2016's "Purpose."

He's also releasing a docuseries in 2020.

