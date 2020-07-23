Justin Bieber reschedules his Enterprise Center show for 2021

Update: Justin Bieber’s July 13, 2020 concert at Enterprise Center has been moved to July 25, 2021 at Enterprise Center. Bieber announced his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith are not on the rescheduled dates. New support acts will be added.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour. We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Previous update: Justin Bieber’s July 13 concert at Enterprise Center has been postponed. The show is expected to be rescheduled and fans are asked to hold onto their tickets.