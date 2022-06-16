Justin Bieber's concert at Enterprise Center postponed while singer recovers

Update: Justin Bieber's June 23 show at Enterprise Center has been postponed as the singer receives medical care and continues to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused partial facial paralysis.

His remaining June dates and July tour dates are postponed.

Details on rescheduled dates are coming soon.

Refunds will be available at point of purchase once a rescheduled date has been determined. Tickets will also be honored for the new date.

Bieber was originally scheduled to perform in 2020 and then in 2021.

Latest update: JADEN, Téo and Eddie Benjamin have been added to Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour 2022” coming to Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. April 25. The show is rescheduled for a previous date.

Tickets are on sale now.

Update: Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour 2022” comes to Enterprise Center on April 25, 2022; a different version of the tour had been scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

Different COVID-19 restrictions state-to-state led to the latest postponement.

In a statement, Bieber said: “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Bieber’s new album is “Justice.”

Earlier update: Justin Bieber’s July 13, 2020, concert at Enterprise Center has been moved to July 25, 2021 at Enterprise Center. Bieber announced his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith are not on the rescheduled dates. New support acts will be added.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour. We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Previous update: Justin Bieber’s July 13 concert at Enterprise Center has been postponed. The show is expected to be rescheduled and fans are asked to hold onto their tickets.

Here’s the message from the singer’s camp: "In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for 'The Changes Tour.' While Justin -- along with his band, dancers and crew -- has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon."

Previous post: Tickets for Justin Bieber’s “Changes Tour” coming to Enterprise Center on July 13 will go on sale at noon Feb. 14. The album “Changes” will be released Feb. 14 as well.

Kehlani, Jaden Smith are on the bill. Concert time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50-$199.50, available at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

The first single from “Changes” is “Yummy”; the new single is “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.

The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.

Bieber’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” docuseries just premiered on YouTube Originals.

Original post: Merry Christmas from Justin Bieber to his fans, as he announces new music and a tour, with a show on July 13 at Enterprise Center.

Stay tuned for more information on the show including ticket prices and ticket on-sale dates. The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.

Bieber also has a new single coming Jan. 3 called "Yummy" from his upcoming album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2016's "Purpose."

He's also releasing a docuseries in 2020.

