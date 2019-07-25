Country star Justin Moore is at Ballpark Village with a show on Oct. 4. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20-$30. Click here for ticket information.
Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.
New Country 92.3 is presenting the show.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
