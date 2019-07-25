Subscribe for 99¢
Justin Moore In Concert - Newark, Del

Justin Moore performs in concert during his "Hell On A Highway Tour" at The Bob Carpenter Center on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Newark, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Country star Justin Moore is at Ballpark Village with a show on Oct. 4. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$30. Click here for ticket information.

Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

New Country 92.3 is presenting the show.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

