You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justin Willman bringing his 'Magic for Humans' show to homes
0 comments

Justin Willman bringing his 'Magic for Humans' show to homes

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Justin Willman

Justin Willman

 Courtesy of Jillian Sipkins

Justin Willman’s “Magic in Real Life Tour” may have disappeared, falling victim to the pandemic, but the magician-comedian has a new trick up his sleeve. The St. Louis native is embarking on “Magic for Humans @ Home,” a live virtual interactive experience.

The event is said to take everything fans love about his Netflix series “Magic for Humans” and packs it into an hour of magic and comedy at home. The shows take place on Zoom.

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share with the family. Already, shows on Aug. 28, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 are sold out; newly announced shows are on Sept. 4, 5 and 6.

Get tickets at justinwillman.com/virtual.

The third season of his "Magic for Humans" is currently streaming on Netflix.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports