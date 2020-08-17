Justin Willman bringing his 'Magic for Humans' show to homes

Justin Willman’s “Magic in Real Life Tour” may have disappeared, falling victim to the pandemic, but the magician-comedian has a new trick up his sleeve. The St. Louis native is embarking on “Magic for Humans @ Home,” a live virtual interactive experience.

The event is said to take everything fans love about his Netflix series “Magic for Humans” and packs it into an hour of magic and comedy at home. The shows take place on Zoom.

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share with the family. Already, shows on Aug. 28, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 are sold out; newly announced shows are on Sept. 4, 5 and 6.