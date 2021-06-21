 Skip to main content
Justin Willman's coming home for 'Magic for Humans' tour at the Pageant
Justin Willman's coming home for 'Magic for Humans' tour at the Pageant

Justin Willman

Justin Willman

 Courtesy of the artist

Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” tour comes to the Pageant with a show on Jan. 22, 2022. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Willman, a St. Louis native, stars in "Magic for Humans" on Netflix. 

