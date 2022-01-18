 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Willman's 'Magic for Humans' show at the Pageant is sold out
Update: Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” show at the Pageant on Jan. 22 is sold out. Show time is at 7 p.m. Get more information at thepageant.com.

The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

Earlier post: Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” tour comes to the Pageant with a show at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.

Tickets are $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Willman, a Ladue Horton Watkins High School grad (class of ’98), stars in "Magic for Humans" on Netflix. 

