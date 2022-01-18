Justin Willman's 'Magic for Humans' show at the Pageant is sold out

Update: Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” show at the Pageant on Jan. 22 is sold out. Show time is at 7 p.m. Get more information at thepageant.com.
The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.
Earlier post: Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” tour comes to the Pageant with a show at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
Tickets are $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Willman, a Ladue Horton Watkins High School grad (class of ’98), stars in "Magic for Humans" on Netflix.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
