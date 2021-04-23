 Skip to main content
K.Flay heading to Delmar Hall for 2022 concert
K.Flay’s “The Inside Voices Outside Voices Tour” comes to Delmar Hall Feb. 28, 2022. The show is a 105.7 the Point Birthmonth Show.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 26 at ticketmaster.com only. The Delmar Hall box office is not currently open.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

