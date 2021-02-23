Kaleo's 2021 tour coming to the Pageant moves to 2022

Latest update: Kaleo's "Fight or Flight Tour" will now take place April 6, 2022 at the Pageant. Tickets from previous date will be honored at the new date.

The show was originally scheduled for 2020 at St. Louis Music Park, then moved to the Pageant in 2021.

Get more information by clicking here.

Earlier update: Kaleo's "Fight or Flight Tour" at St. Louis Music Park has been rescheduled for June 15, 2021. The show moves from St. Louis Music Park to the Pageant.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the pandemic. Tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date at the Pageant.

Original post: Kaleo’s “Fight or Flight Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park on July 25. Matt Maeson and Belle MT are also on the bill.

Show time is 7 p.m.