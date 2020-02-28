You are the owner of this article.
Kaleo's 'Fight or Flight Tour' on its way to St. Louis Music Park
2018 Beale Street Music Festival - Day 1

Artist JJ Julius Son of Kaleo performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

 Laura Roberts

Kaleo’s “Fight or Flight Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park on July 25. Matt Maeson and Belle MT are also on the bill.

Show time is 7 p.m.

Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The tour begins July 1 in Portland, OR.

Kaleo’s new song is “I Want More,” which it just performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

