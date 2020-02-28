Kaleo's 'Fight or Flight Tour' on its way to St. Louis Music Park

Kaleo’s “Fight or Flight Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park on July 25. Matt Maeson and Belle MT are also on the bill.
Show time is 7 p.m.
Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
The tour begins July 1 in Portland, OR.
Kaleo’s new song is “I Want More,” which it just performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
