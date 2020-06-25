You are the owner of this article.
Kaleo tour goes from St. Louis Music Park to the Pageant in 2021
Kaleo tour goes from St. Louis Music Park to the Pageant in 2021

2018 Beale Street Music Festival - Day 1

Artist JJ Julius Son of Kaleo performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

 Laura Roberts

Update: Kaleo's "Fight or Flight Tour" at St. Louis Music Park has been rescheduled for June 15, 2021. The show moves from St. Louis Music Park to the Pageant.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the pandemic. Tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date at the Pageant.

Original post: Kaleo’s “Fight or Flight Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park on July 25. Matt Maeson and Belle MT are also on the bill.

Show time is 7 p.m.

Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The tour begins July 1 in Portland, OR.

Kaleo’s new song is “I Want More,” which it just performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

