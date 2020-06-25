Kaleo tour goes from St. Louis Music Park to the Pageant in 2021

Update: Kaleo's "Fight or Flight Tour" at St. Louis Music Park has been rescheduled for June 15, 2021. The show moves from St. Louis Music Park to the Pageant.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the pandemic. Tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date at the Pageant.

Original post: Kaleo’s “Fight or Flight Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park on July 25. Matt Maeson and Belle MT are also on the bill.

Show time is 7 p.m.

Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The tour begins July 1 in Portland, OR.

Kaleo’s new song is “I Want More,” which it just performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

