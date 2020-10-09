Kane Brown virtual concert coming to Ballpark Village

Country music star Kane Brown appears in a virtual concert at Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza with an event on Oct. 23. The concert will be shown on the outdoor screen there, is exclusive to St. Louis, and will not be shown anywhere else.
The Big Rigs open at 7 p.m. Doors are at 6 p.m.
There will also be giveaways and the PBR Buckle Bunnies.
Tickets are $10 and benefit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care supporting military families in the St. Louis area.
Get tickets at eventbrite.com.
This event is presented by 92.3 WIL, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care and Ballpark Village.
