 Skip to main content
Katt Williams bringing 'World War III Tour' to Chaifetz Arena
0 comments

Katt Williams bringing 'World War III Tour' to Chaifetz Arena

{{featured_button_text}}
Katt Williams

Katt Williams

 Photo by Paul Mobley

Katt Williams is at Chaifetz Arena with a concert on Nov. 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on Williams’ “World War III Tour.”

Tickets are $64-$255 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Williams was recently on the big screen in “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jonah Hill shows off new body positive tattoo

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports