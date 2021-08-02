Katt Williams bringing 'World War III Tour' to Chaifetz Arena

Katt Williams is at Chaifetz Arena with a concert on Nov. 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.
The show is a stop on Williams’ “World War III Tour.”
Tickets are $64-$255 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at ticketmaster.com.
Williams was recently on the big screen in “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today