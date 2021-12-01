 Skip to main content
Keith Urban coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Keith Urban performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, June 15, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Country music superstar Keith Urban is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Aug. 19. The show is a stop on Urban’s “The Speed of Now World Tour.”

Ingrid Andress is also on the bill. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$129.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

In a statement, Urban says “Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment. It’s why every show is different -- spontaneous and unpredictable -- even for us….After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

