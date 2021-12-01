Keith Urban coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Ingrid Andress

Country music superstar Keith Urban is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Aug. 19. The show is a stop on Urban’s “The Speed of Now World Tour.”
Ingrid Andress is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$129.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.
In a statement, Urban says “Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment. It’s why every show is different -- spontaneous and unpredictable -- even for us….After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”