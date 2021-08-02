 Skip to main content
Keke Wyatt coming to the Bullock at Live! by Lowes
 Courtesy of the artist

A Night of Soul Searching featuring Keke Wyatt is Sept. 16 at the Bullock at Live! by Lowes. Terry Rogers and Tracy Smith are opening. DJ Bounce is spinning.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$55 at ticketbud.com.

Call 618-501-7624 for more information.

