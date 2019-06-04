Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!
KeKe Wyatt

KeKe Wyatt. Photo Credit: Rolling Out

KeKe Wyatt is at the Ready Room with a show on June 28. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$60 at eventbrite.com.

Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

