Keller Williams has lined up a two-night stand at the Old Rock House culminating in a New Year’s Eve show. He’ll perform Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
The first show is Keller & the Keeps with a solo set by Williams opening. The second show is Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring the HillBenders, also with a solo set by Williams opening.
Show time is at 8 p.m. on the 30th and 9 p.m. on the 31st.
Tickets are $40 on the 30th and $60 on the 31st and on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at the box office. Two-day tickets are $85.
Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.