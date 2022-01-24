Kem, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds coming to Chaifetz Arena

Kem and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ “The Full Circle Tour” is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on April 30. Sherri Shepherd is hosting the tour.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $55-$128 and go on sale at
10 a.m. Jan. 26 at ticketmaster.com.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
The tour is in support of Kem’s “Full Circle” EP.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today