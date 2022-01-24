 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kem, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds coming to Chaifetz Arena

 Photo Credit: UDO SPREITZENBARTH
Kem and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ “The Full Circle Tour” is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on April 30. Sherri Shepherd is hosting the tour.

 Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $55-$128 and go on sale at 

10 a.m. Jan. 26 at ticketmaster.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

The tour is in support of Kem’s “Full Circle” EP.

 

News