Ken Jeong coming to Touhill Performing Arts Center for UMSL's Mirthweek Comedy Show
Ken Jeong coming to Touhill Performing Arts Center for UMSL's Mirthweek Comedy Show

2020 An Unforgettable Evening

Ken Jeong attends the 2020 An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 Jordan Strauss

University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Mirthweek Comedy Show will bring 2020 headliner Ken Jeong to Touhill Performing Arts Center on April 23. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35. 

Get more information at touhill.org.

Jeong is featured on TV's "The Masked Singer."

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




