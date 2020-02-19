You are the owner of this article.
Kenan Thompson of 'SNL' heading to Webster University
Kenan Thompson of 'SNL' heading to Webster University

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo Kenan Thompson presents the award for outstanding drama series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will headline this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner which takes place April 25, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Longtime “Saturday Night Player” Kenan Thompson is at Webster University’s Grant Gymnasium on April 13; event time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

The event is presented by Campus Activities.

Tickets for the general public are $20. Tickets for students asre free at the UC Info Desk with valid student identification. 

Go to webster.edu/student-engagement/campus-activities for more information.

