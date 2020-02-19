Kenan Thompson of 'SNL' heading to Webster University

Longtime “Saturday Night Player” Kenan Thompson is at Webster University’s Grant Gymnasium on April 13; event time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
The event is presented by Campus Activities.
Tickets for the general public are $20. Tickets for students asre free at the UC Info Desk with valid student identification.
Go to webster.edu/student-engagement/campus-activities for more information.
Tags
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today