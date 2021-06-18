Kenny Chesney's Busch Stadium concert finds its 2022 date

Chesney said his “stadium shows are the most fun thing I do. It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that ‘No Shoes Nation’ (his fan base) is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new -- and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait! I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere, but these stadium shows are always something so powerful, I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. Not to mention, we’re always wanting to top what’s come before -– and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all.”