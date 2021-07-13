 Skip to main content
Kenny G bringing holiday tour to River City Casino
Kenny G

Kenny G

 Courtesy of the artist

Kenny G brings his “The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour” to town with a show Dec. 7 at the Event Center at River City Casino.

Tickets are $29-$69 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com and at the River City Casino box office.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

 

