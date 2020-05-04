Kesha's postponed 'High Road Tour' coming to St. Louis Music Park is now canceled

Kesha's postponed “2020 High Road Tour,” which had been scheduled to open St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights May 25, has gone from postponed to canceled. The tour also featured Big Freedia. The cancellation is in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kesha announced the news on her social media.
“I’m so sad to announce that I am unable to move forward with rescheduling my 2020 High Road Tour due to health and safety concerns. This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority. Refunds will be available wherever you purchased your tickets.”
The status of St. Louis Music Park’s grand opening is unclear.
