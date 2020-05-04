You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kesha's postponed 'High Road Tour' coming to St. Louis Music Park is now canceled
0 comments

Kesha's postponed 'High Road Tour' coming to St. Louis Music Park is now canceled

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Kesha, Macklemore at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Kesha performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Kesha's postponed “2020 High Road Tour,” which had been scheduled to open St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights May 25, has gone from postponed to canceled. The tour also featured Big Freedia. The cancellation is in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kesha announced the news on her social media. 

“I’m so sad to announce that I am unable to move forward with rescheduling my 2020 High Road Tour due to health and safety concerns. This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority.  Refunds will be available wherever you purchased your tickets.”

The status of St. Louis Music Park’s grand opening is unclear.

Click here and here to read more about ticket refunding in the pandemic era.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports