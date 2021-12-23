Kevin C. Johnson's most memorable music stories from 2021

From mid-March on, 2020 was a concert-free year for most. But 2021 marked the comeback of concerts, albeit with changes.
By midsummer, concert venues from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to the Pageant, the Fox Theatre to Jazz St. Louis had reopened at full capacity, while the Factory and St. Louis Music Park opened to fans for the first time.
The openings came with a twist — most venues required either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, protocols that continue, along with mask requirements for entry.
Here are five of my favorite stories I wrote about concertgoing in 2021.
-
RSVP now: Your guide to New Year's Eve concerts and parties in the St. Louis area
-
How St. Louis native Shirley Washington became a TV news legend
-
Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz heading to Chaifetz Arena
-
New Edition coming to Enterprise Center with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci
-
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater
1. Carrying over from 2020, music lovers continue enjoying music with COVID-friendly options for going out. Read the story here.
2. Once the gates officially reopened, a flood of shows came to town in 2021, with concerts piled atop one another and many nights boasting multiple shows. Read the story here.
3. Calm down, roll up your sleeve, get the vaccine and enjoy the show. Read the story here.
4. After taking 2020 off, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre returns just in time to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Read the story here.
5. The Rolling Stones returned to St. Louis to open the final leg of the band's latest tour, minus Charlie Watts, for the biggest show of the year. Read the review here.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.