Kevin C. Johnson's most memorable music stories from 2021

From mid-March on, 2020 was a concert-free year for most. But 2021 marked the comeback of concerts, albeit with changes.

By midsummer, concert venues from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to the Pageant, the Fox Theatre to Jazz St. Louis had reopened at full capacity, while the Factory and St. Louis Music Park opened to fans for the first time.

The openings came with a twist — most venues required either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, protocols that continue, along with mask requirements for entry.

Here are five of my favorite stories I wrote about concertgoing in 2021.

1. Carrying over from 2020, music lovers continue enjoying music with COVID-friendly options for going out. Read the story here.