Kevin Gates coming to Pop's outdoors
Kevin Gates coming to Pop's outdoors

Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates

Courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine

Kevin Gates’ “I’m Him U.S. Tour Part 2” comes to Pop’s with a show on June 3. The show will take place outdoors. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50-$150 at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

Today, Gates released the song “Dreka,” a romantic ode to his wife.

