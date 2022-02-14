Kevin Hart will bring his “Reality Check” tour to Enterprise Center with a show at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. This is the comedian-actor's first tour in five years.

A support act will be announced.

Tickets are $49.50-$158.50 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at livenation.com.

"I am hype as (expletive) to go back out on tour," Hart said in statement. "There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

The show is a phone-free event; Yondr bags will be used to store phones.

Enterprise Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Hart is currently headlining “Real Husbands of Hollywood” on BET+, which he also produced. Hart starred in and produced the limited series "True Story" on Netflix last year as well as the movie "Fatherhood," also on Netflix.

2022 will see him in “Borderlands” with Cate Blanchett, “Me Time” with Mark Wahlberg” and “The Man From Toronto” with Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.