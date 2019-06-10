Subscribe for 99¢
Kevin James

Kevin James. Photo Credit: Tom Caltabiano

Comedian-actor Kevin James will perform Oct. 4 at Stifel Theatre. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42-$72 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center box office.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

