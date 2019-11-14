Subscribe for 99¢
LA Premiere of "Murder Mystery"

Kevin Nealon arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder Mystery" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Westwood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kevin Nealon is at Helium Comedy Club with shows Jan. 23-25. Shows are at 8 p.m. Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 24-25.

Tickets are $25-$30.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

 

Upcoming events

Tags

View comments