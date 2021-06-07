 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Smith to appear at 'Clerk' documentary screening at the Pageant
0 comments

Kevin Smith to appear at 'Clerk' documentary screening at the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith

 Courtesy of the artist

“Clerk,” the Kevin Smith documentary by director Malcolm Ingram, will screen at the Pageant Nov. 7 followed by by a Q&A with Smith and Ingram.

Event time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $37 and go on sale at10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghoulish 100-ft-long caterpillar webs have blanketed a road in the U.K,

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports