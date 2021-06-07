Kevin Smith to appear at 'Clerk' documentary screening at the Pageant

“Clerk,” the Kevin Smith documentary by director Malcolm Ingram, will screen at the Pageant Nov. 7 followed by by a Q&A with Smith and Ingram.
Event time is at 8 p.m.
-
Tickets start at $37 and go on sale at10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
