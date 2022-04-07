 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Key Glock coming to Pop's as part of his 'The Yellow Tape Tour'

Key Glock

Key Glock

 Courtesy of the artist

Key Glock is at Pop's in Sauget with a show at 8 p.m. April 19. The show is part of "The Yellow Tape Tour."

Tickets are $30-$35 at ticketweb.com. VIP packages are available.

Mike Judy Presents is presenting the show along with Sirius XM's Hip Hop Nation.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

