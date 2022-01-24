 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kid Rock and his 'Bad Reputation Tour' headed to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Kid Rock’s “Bad Reputation Tour” is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Aug. 20. Foreigner is also on the bill, and there will be a special appearance by Trey Lewis.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is part of the Allegiant Always Concert Series.

Tickets are $45-$249.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office, open Fridays and Mondays.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

The tour will support Kid Rock’s upcoming album “Bad Reputation.”

 

