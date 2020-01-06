You are the owner of this article.
KIDZ BOP Live sets summer date at Stifel Theatre
KIDZ BOP Live sets summer date at Stifel Theatre

KIDZ Bop Live

Kidz Bop Live

 Courtesy of the artist

KIDZ Bop Live is at Stifel Theatre for a show on Aug. 21; show time is at 7 p.m. 

Tickets are $22-$72 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

KIDZ BOP is the top children's act for ten consecutive years running according to Billboard magazine.

 

