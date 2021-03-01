Kim Massie Day to be declared April 17 along with street renaming in her honor

St. Louis blues and soul music legend Kim Massie will be honored with Kim Massie Day and its accompanying Kim Massie Way on April 17 with a street-naming unveiling and proclamation from the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
Mayor Lyda Krewson will present the Proclamation to Massie’s family during a street sign unveiling and proclamation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. April 17 at the intersection of South Broadway and Gratiot Street. It will be open to the public in limited fashion per St. Louis COVID-19 guidelines.
The stretch to be known as Kim Massie Way begins at the intersection of South Broadway and Cerre Street. This runs the stretch of South Broadway where Massie performed for years, encompassing Beale of Broadway (now closed), BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups and Broadway Oyster Bar.
There will be additional news on plans for an announcement on a special musical tribute on April 17 as well at Broadway Oyster Bar, pending St. Louis City COVID-19 protocols.
Alderman Jack Coatar and the bill’s champion Todd Alan joined forced to members of the local music community to make it happen.
A statement on behalf of the family supplied by her daughter Autumn Massie reads: “Our Kim Massie was and still is a true gift of song that always kept on giving, so beautiful that you could get lost in it all sometimes. She would always say, ‘this was her dream she kept in touch with.’ We know that she would deeply appreciate this honor, love and above all else the respect she always desired and dreamed of. The entire Massie family are so thankful and grateful for this honor that helps her legacy live on in the beautiful city she called home forever.”
Adds Todd Alan: “This is a true deserving moment in time that will live on for such a wonderful soul and spirit that is Kim Massie and all the joy and memories she helped make and create, and this is also hopefully something that is a catalyst for so many of St. Louis’ treasured blues and soul icons.”
St. Louis blues artist Marquise Knox, who opened shows for Massie at Beale on Broadway, says “beside being our number one diva, Kim Massie had a heart as pure as gold. Kim was one of the first people to actually make me feel like I had a home amongst all of St. Louis's greats and may she continue to rest with the angels.”
The singer, born in St. Louis but raised in Lorain, Oh., before returning to St. Louis as an adult, opened for national acts, including Cyndi Lauper, Oliver Sain, Johnnie Taylor, Chuck Berry and Nelly. Her signature covers included hits by artists as varied as Etta James, Gretchen Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Adele and Aretha Franklin. Ms. Massie won a Grand Center Visionary Award in 2005.