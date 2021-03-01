Kim Massie Day to be declared April 17 along with street renaming in her honor

Alderman Jack Coatar and the bill’s champion Todd Alan joined forced to members of the local music community to make it happen.

A statement on behalf of the family supplied by her daughter Autumn Massie reads: “Our Kim Massie was and still is a true gift of song that always kept on giving, so beautiful that you could get lost in it all sometimes. She would always say, ‘this was her dream she kept in touch with.’ We know that she would deeply appreciate this honor, love and above all else the respect she always desired and dreamed of. The entire Massie family are so thankful and grateful for this honor that helps her legacy live on in the beautiful city she called home forever.”

Adds Todd Alan: “This is a true deserving moment in time that will live on for such a wonderful soul and spirit that is Kim Massie and all the joy and memories she helped make and create, and this is also hopefully something that is a catalyst for so many of St. Louis’ treasured blues and soul icons.”