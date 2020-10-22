Kim Massie's memorial service will stream live Oct. 25

Blues diva Kim Massie’s intimate memorial service will stream live on Facebook on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. The service can be viewed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/kimmassiesings.
Cards, flowers and other expressions of sympathy can be sent to: Serenity Memorial Chapel, 3416 W. Main St., Belleville, Il. 62226.
Details on a GoFundMe in her name is on the same Facebook page.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
