Kim Massie's memorial service will stream live Oct. 25
Beale on Broadway says farewell with Kim Massie concert

Kim Massie and Her Solid Senders perform the final show at Beale on Broadway in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2019. The venue announced the closure on Jan. 1. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Blues diva Kim Massie’s intimate memorial service will stream live on Facebook on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. The service can be viewed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/kimmassiesings.

Cards, flowers and other expressions of sympathy can be sent to: Serenity Memorial Chapel, 3416 W. Main St., Belleville, Il. 62226.

Details on a GoFundMe in her name is on the same Facebook page.

Click hear to read more about the life of Kim Massie, who died Oct. 12.

