King Princess tour heading to the Factory

King Princess

 Courtesy of the artist

King Princess’ “The Hold On Baby Tour” comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 7:30 p.m. July 26.

Dora Jar is also on the bill.

Tickets are $34.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

