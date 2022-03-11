'Kingdom Tour' starring Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin coming to Chaifetz Arena

The "Kingdom Tour" starring Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin comes to Chaifetz Arena at 6:45 p.m. June 23. Also on the bill are Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.
Tickets are $50.50-$130.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at ticketmaster.com.
The tour kicks off June 1 in Miami. After the conclusion of the tour in Denver July 31, a collaborative album will be released with Maverick City Music and Franklin.
