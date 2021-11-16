 Skip to main content
Kip Moore heading to the Factory
Country singer Kip Moore is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. Feb. 25.

Tickets are $35.50-$60.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

