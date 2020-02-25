You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kirkwood woman Joanna Serenko joins Nick Jonas' team on 'The Voice'
0 comments

Kirkwood woman Joanna Serenko joins Nick Jonas' team on 'The Voice'

Joanna Serenko

THE VOICE -- Season: 18 -- Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Joanna Serenko -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

St. Louis has another new “Voice” to listen out for as Joanna Serenko successful passed through the blind rounds on Monday’s night’s broadcast of “The Voice,” now in its 18th season.

The 18-year-old Kirkwood woman wowed the four coaches with her rendition of the Beatles “All My Loving.”

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and debuting coach Nick Jonas were first to turn their chairs around for her, meaning they each wanted her for their respective teams. Blake Shelton turned his chair around for her moments later, earning her a clean sweep.

All the judges were surprised at her age. Shelton said he didn't know in which season he’d ever heard such an effortless, powerful vocal. But he said he knows there’s no way she would choose him as her coach. Still, he felt compelled to push his button for her.

Legend said she gave them chills listening to her, the type of moments they live for. He said she sounded assured, had so much control, and said he really wanted to be her coach. Jonas chimed in and said she’ll probably pick Legend, and  thanked her for letting him hear her sing. Clarkson chimed in and said she’d be really good for the show and she can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.

But it was Jonas who stood up, literally, and fought for Serenko, and she chose him as her coach.

Serenko’s official “The Voice” bio has this to say about her: “Joanna started piano and voice lessons at 6 and later went on to join marching band, show choir and musical theater. After opening for a local musician in high school, Joanna started to gain traction in her community and recently won a citywide talent competition. Joanna’s mother is a nurse and would love for her to pursue a job in the medical field. However, her mom and dad are very encouraging of her musical aspirations and are both in support of her in decision to put college on hold and pave her own path while chasing her dreams on “The Voice.”

The blind rounds continue Tuesday night on NBC.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Local Events

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports