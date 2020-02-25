Kirkwood woman Joanna Serenko joins Nick Jonas' team on 'The Voice'

St. Louis has another new “Voice” to listen out for as Joanna Serenko successful passed through the blind rounds on Monday’s night’s broadcast of “The Voice,” now in its 18th season.

The 18-year-old Kirkwood woman wowed the four coaches with her rendition of the Beatles “All My Loving.”

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and debuting coach Nick Jonas were first to turn their chairs around for her, meaning they each wanted her for their respective teams. Blake Shelton turned his chair around for her moments later, earning her a clean sweep.

All the judges were surprised at her age. Shelton said he didn't know in which season he’d ever heard such an effortless, powerful vocal. But he said he knows there’s no way she would choose him as her coach. Still, he felt compelled to push his button for her.

Legend said she gave them chills listening to her, the type of moments they live for. He said she sounded assured, had so much control, and said he really wanted to be her coach. Jonas chimed in and said she’ll probably pick Legend, and thanked her for letting him hear her sing. Clarkson chimed in and said she’d be really good for the show and she can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.