Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko advances to 'The Voice' top 9 in tense, messy elimination show

During a tense hour, Kirkwood’s Joanna Serenko learned during the final seconds of Tuesday night’s “The Voice” that she was advancing into the top nine. The results came during Tuesday night’s live remote elimination show that followed Monday’s performance-from-home show.

She was seen hugging her mother in their Kirkwood home after host Carson Daly read the results, revealing she was the instant wild card save. Her coach Blake Shelton cheered for her remotely as the credits rolled.

Serenko ended up fighting for the final slot in the show’s top nine after the top eight was selected without her. She and three other singers performed for the sole wild card slot, and she chose James Taylor’s “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight.”

After her performance, her coach Blake Shelton said she was “such a good singer” with a smooth, warm and accurate voice, and pleaded with viewers to put her through with the instant audience vote that determined the wild card winner.

And that’s exactly what the viewers did after voting for her during the commercial break.