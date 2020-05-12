You are the owner of this article.
Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko is eliminated from 'The Voice' just before the finals
Joanna Serenko

Joanna Serenko on "The Voice" May 12

Photo (screen grab) by Kevin C. Johnson

Joanna Serenko’s big, bumpy ride on TV’s “The Voice” came to an end on Tuesday night’s broadcast as the 19-year-old singer fell just shy of making it to the show’s finals next week.

She made it as far on the Top 9, the show’s semifinals.

After audience votes revealed one finalist each from Blake Shelton (Serenko’s team), Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas’ team, the remaining semifinalists including Serenko each performed a song for the viewers’ instant save. Viewers voted during the commercial break for which of the five remaining semifinalists they wanted to save and advance to the finals.

Serenko chose to sing Allen Stone’s “Unaware,” arguably her best performance on the show. But it apparently wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition.

Shelton said Serenko had a “hell of a journey” on the show and there was a reason why she’d not only been saved by the coaches previously, but by the home viewers a week ago. He said it was because she’s special.

Prior to joining Shelton’s team, Serenko was also on both Jonas’ and Legend’s team as she saw her way through the competition that for her was full of near-eliminations and instant saves. But unfortunately for her, the final save wasn’t in the cards for her.

For the past two weeks, “The Voice” shows have filmed remotely from the homes of the singers and coaches, while host Carson Daly filmed from the show’s empty studio.

“The Voice” returns Monday and Tuesday for the finals.

 

 

