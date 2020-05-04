You are the owner of this article.
Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko performs Hall & Oates from home on 'The Voice'; voting is open
Update: Kirkwood’s Joanna Serenko performed, from home, on TV’s “The Voice” Monday night, coming through late in the broadcast with a basement performance of Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl,” putting her own twist on it.

The performance, as host Carson Daly explained, was prerecorded so each singer had an equal chance.

After her performance, her coach Blake Shelton said though she didn’t switch up the song much, her vocals made it her song. He added he heard the song in a way he’d never heard it before. Rival coach Kelly Clarkson called her fabulous and fun and called her voice incredible.

Serenko performed along with the sixteen other singers remaining in the competition; the field will be narrowed to nine on Tuesday live results show.

Vote for Serenko at nbc.com/voicevote and on “The Voice” app. Voting is open until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Original post: Straight from Kirkwood — it’s TV’s “The Voice.”

In a reinvention of the show's final rounds that begin with tonight’s broadcast, the show will feature performances shot from the 17 remaining contestants' homes, including that of Kirkwood singer Joanna Serenko. She's on Blake Shelton’s team on the show.

Coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas  will appear separately from their homes with their commentary; Carson Daly will host from the show's empty studio in Los Angeles.

"The Voice" showrunner Aubrey Morrissey said: “Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring ‘The Voice’ to life in a fresh and intimate way. It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique 'Voice' experience that will feel both new and familiar."

Live results are on Tuesday’s show. Viewers can vote for Serenko at nbc.com/voicevote and on “The Voice” app, or for whichever singer they want. 

The final rounds/live shows follow the Blinds, the Battles and the Knockouts, which Serenko passed through quite eventfully after bouncing from team to team.

“American Idol” debuted its at-home shows a week ago.

As Joanna Serenko advances, we take a look back at 17 St. Louisans on TV singing shows. 

 

 

