Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko performs Hall & Oates from home on 'The Voice'; voting is open

Coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas will appear separately from their homes with their commentary; Carson Daly will host from the show's empty studio in Los Angeles.

"The Voice" showrunner Aubrey Morrissey said: “Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring ‘The Voice’ to life in a fresh and intimate way. It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique 'Voice' experience that will feel both new and familiar."

Live results are on Tuesday’s show. Viewers can vote for Serenko at nbc.com/voicevote and on “The Voice” app, or for whichever singer they want.

The final rounds/live shows follow the Blinds, the Battles and the Knockouts, which Serenko passed through quite eventfully after bouncing from team to team.

“American Idol” debuted its at-home shows a week ago.