Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko sings 'Lean on Me' on 'The Voice' as finals loom next week

Joanna Serenko of Kirkwood made a bid for her place in next week’s “The Voice” finale with her rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” which she performed on the show during Monday night’s semi finals, opening the show.

Serenko sang in her backyard deck surrounded closely by trees and foliage, her microphone decorated with a psychedelic scarf.

After her performance, her coach Blake Shelton said her voice floats like a butterfly. Coach John Legend said he loves the heart, honesty and soul in her voice, and coach Nick Jonas said she has a real fan in him.

On Tuesday night, we learn if Serenko, 19, makes it to the finale. The top audience vote getters from each of the four coaches will advance, along with one singer who will be instantly saved by the audience during the broadcast.

Serenko knows something about the instant save -- she was saved on last week’s program, filling out the top nine after the top eight had been selected.