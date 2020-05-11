You are the owner of this article.
Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko sings 'Lean on Me' on 'The Voice' as finals loom next week
Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko sings 'Lean on Me' on 'The Voice' as finals loom next week

Joanna Serenko

THE VOICE -- "Top 9 Performances" Episode 1812A -- Pictured in this screen grab: Joanna Serenko -- (Photo by: NBC)

Joanna Serenko of Kirkwood made a bid for her place in next week’s “The Voice” finale with her rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” which she performed on the show during Monday night’s semi finals, opening the show.

Serenko sang in her backyard deck surrounded closely by trees and foliage, her microphone decorated with a psychedelic scarf.

After her performance, her coach Blake Shelton said her voice floats like a butterfly. Coach John Legend said he loves the heart, honesty and soul in her voice, and coach Nick Jonas said she has a real fan in him.

On Tuesday night, we learn if Serenko, 19, makes it to the finale. The top audience vote getters from each of the four coaches will advance, along with one singer who will be instantly saved by the audience during the broadcast.

Serenko knows something about the instant save -- she was saved on last week’s program, filling out the top nine after the top eight had been selected.

This week was “Fan Week” on “The Voice,” and Serekno was introduced by a trio of her biggest fans, her half-sister Jamie Newell of Portland, and Newell’s children Sylvie and Holland. Serenko says she chose “Lean on Me” because Newell is someone she leans on most.

Voting is open until 6 a.m. Tuesday on the show’s website and on the show’s app.

This is the second week for the at-home performances on “The Voice.”

“The Voice” returns next week on Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

 

 

