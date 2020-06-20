You are the owner of this article.
Kirkwood's 'The Voice' singer Joanna Serenko shows her 'Good Side' on new song
Kirkwood's 'The Voice' singer Joanna Serenko shows her 'Good Side' on new song

Joanna Serenko

THE VOICE -- "Knockout Rounds" Episode 1809 -- Pictured: Joanna Serenko -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

“The Voice” singer Joanna Serenko of Kirkwood has delivered on her promise of new music with her new single “Good Side,” available now on all streaming platforms. 

“Good Side” is the follow-up to her “Best of Me,” which she released prior to “The Voice.”

“I’m excited about it. It’s like an Al Green vibe but more poppy. It’s about this relationship I had with somebody who would always show me his good side, but he had a bad side, too,” she has said of the song.

She recorded “Good Side” in New York City with New York-based musicians; her cousin Jake Goldbas is on drums.

On the TV series, Serenko made it as far as the semi finals, and was on Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas’ team at different times on the show.

 

