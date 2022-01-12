Koe Wetzel coming to Chaifetz Arena

Koe Wetzel is at Chaifetz Arena with a concert at 8 p.m. March 4.
Tickets are $34-$79 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at ticketmaster.com.
A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.
-
DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neal, set to spin at Mardi Gras in St. Louis
-
Bon Jovi returning to Enterprise Center: 'Nothing can replace the energy of a live show'
-
Lucinda Williams' concert at the Pageant is moved from January to April
-
Pointfest bringing Papa Roach, Halestorm, Highly Suspect, Jelly Roll to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town rejoin forces for tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
The tour begins March 3 in Independence, MO.
Wetzel’s latest album is “Sellout.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today