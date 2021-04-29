Koe Wetzel's Chesterfield Amphitheater concert is sold out

Update: This show is sold out.
Original post: Koe Wetzel is at Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show on June 18; show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$100 at eventbrite.com and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
Chesterfield Amphitheatre opens later this month with concerts in the pods for reserved seating and a socially distanced lawn.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
