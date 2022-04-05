Korn, Evanescence coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Korn and Evanescence team up for a tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Aug. 18. The event is a 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show.

Show time is at 5:30 a.m.

Different special guests are on varying dates.

Tickets are $22.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8.

The tour begins Aug. 16 in Denver.

Jonathan Davis’ Korn said “We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out. Whenever Amy (Lee, of Evanescence) comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” said Amy Lee of Evanescence. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.