Korn and Faith No More are at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 17. It's the 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show. Helmet and ‘68 are also on the bill.

Ticket prices are $29.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and at the box office. Get four lawn or select reserved tickets for $75 during the first week of sales.