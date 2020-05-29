You are the owner of this article.
Korn, Faith No More tour headed to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is canceled
Update: This tour has been canceled. The news was announced on the band's social media. Refunds are available.

Click here and here for more on refunds.

Original post: Korn and Faith No More are at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 17. It's the 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show. Helmet and ‘68 are also on the bill. 

Show time is at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices are $29.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and at the box office. Get four lawn or select reserved tickets for $75 during the first week of sales.

The tour begins Aug. 7 in Denver.

 

 

