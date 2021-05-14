Korn, Staind coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in September

Korn is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Sept. 5.
Stained and Fire From the Gods are also on the bill.
Concert time is at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$89.50; click here for tickets.
105.7 the Point is presenting the show.
The tour begins Aug. 5 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s last concerts were in 2019 save for a handful of parking lot concerts in 2020. The venue is reopening later this year.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
