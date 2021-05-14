 Skip to main content
Korn, Staind coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Korn, Staind coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Korn

Jonathan Davis of Korn

 Jon Gitchoff

Korn is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Sept. 5.

Stained and Fire From the Gods are also on the bill.

Concert time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$89.50; click here for tickets.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

The tour begins Aug. 5 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s last concerts were in 2019 save for a handful of parking lot concerts in 2020. The venue is reopening later this year.

 

 

